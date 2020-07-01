Tonga defers plans to re-open borders

The plan was to open the border for incoming passengers between the two countries this week.

The decision was confirmed by Prime Minister, Pohiva Tu‘i‘onetoa in Parliament, on Monday.

Tu’I’onetoa also said that he will be making a formal announcement soon, for the public to be aware of the updates.

He also mentioned that a new airline called the Lulutai could possibly start flying the domestic routes in August.

The PM has reminded Members of Parliament that Tonga is fortunate because it remains coronavirus-free.