Tonga deposits Instrument of Ratification on ILO Convention on Worst Forms of Child Labour

A virtual ceremony was held in London on Tuesday, 4 August.

The historic day saw High Commissioner Tu’ivakano convey warm greetings and best wishes from His Majesty’s Government and the people of the Kingdom of Tonga to the ILO and all member states for continuing fruitful results. Tonga joins the rest of the ILO members in sending a clear message domestically and internationally that children the world over should be protected and that the worst forms of child labour be eliminated, i.e. “our children have always been our Nation’s treasure as it symbolize much more than our culture – our very existence”.

The ratification is a significant step for Tonga and a great milestone for all ILO Member States as all Governments are committed to take immediate measures to prevent children from engaging in the worst forms of child labour, to remove and rehabilitate them, and ensure access to free basic education.

Since the ILO’s founding in 1919, child labour has been a core concern and Convention 182 is the most rapidly ratified Convention in the history of the organisation since its adoption 21 years ago by the International Labour Conference.

This landmark achievement comes just months before the start of the International Year for the Elimination of Child Labour in 2021, to be led by the ILO.

Photo supplied