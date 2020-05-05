Tonga drops five places in world press freedom rankings

In Reporters Sans Frontiers 2019 report it was 45th out of 180 countries.

Tonga’s highest ranking was in 2016 when the RSF placed it 37th.

Its lowest position was 66th in 2013.

The RSF report said Tongan politicians had not hesitated to sue media outlets, exposing them to the risk of heavy damages awards. Some journalists said they were forced to censor themselves because of the threat of being bankrupted. In an effort to regulate “harmful” online content, especially on social media

Earlier this year the Pacific Freedom Forum said the suspension of three workers from the Tonga Broadcasting Commission had sent a chilling message to journalists at the public broadcaster.

RNZ reported that Setita Tu’ionetoa, Salamo Fulivai and Vilisoni Tu’iniua had been suspended over allegations they attempted to incite distrust in the government.

Forum co-chair Ofani Eremae said the suspensions would dissuade journalists from questioning the government.

“The message that is being sent to the workers or the journalists at Tonga Broadcasting is that ‘if you say something or do something that seems to be against the Tongan government you’re going to get suspended or you’re going to get sacked’,” he told RNZ.

Of Tonga’s closest neighbours, Samoa is at 21st place. However, the RSF has warned that Samoa is in danger of losing its status as a model of regional press freedom.

The RSF noted that Parliament had reinstated a law in 2017 criminalising defamation. It said this had been used by Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi to attack journalists who criticised his government.