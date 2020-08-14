Tonga Drug Taskforce arrest 7 men in anti-illicit drug operation

The arrests are part of an ongoing operation targeting drug dealers and suppliers.

Police seized 2.56 grams of methamphetamine, over $800 paánga in cash and drug utensils.

All seven accused have been charged with possession of illicit drugs.

“The community can help stop the availability of illegal drugs by reporting suspicious activity to Police. By working together, we can make a difference and stop the crime and social harm associated with this illegal activity,” said A/Deputy Commissioner Tevita Vailea.

Police are encouraging anyone who may have any information relating to drug related offending to contact police on 22784.

