Tonga Education Ministry provides assistance to minimise disruption to children’s education

Families have been affected financially by national restrictions imposed due to COVID-19 as well as the devastation caused by TC Harold early last month.

The Ministry is assuring the public that education and training will continue despite the economic disruptions and challenges.

During the first three weeks of the term, the Ministry provided free public transport for students to allow them to attend and return from school safely.

Last week the Ministry also extended the payment of Term 2 school fees for 2 weeks and the last payment is due on Friday, 15 May 2020.

The Ministry, following the Prime Minister’s announcement last Friday, 1 May, has put in place internal processes for further monetary assistance in the form of school fees, as part of the Education COVID-19 Relief Assistance.

The Government will pay the Term 2 School Fees for all students in Government and Non-Government Secondary Schools from Form 1 – Form 7.

For parents and/or guardians of Secondary School students, please note the following:

Those who have paid their Schools Fees for the whole year, your Term 2 fees will be reimbursed accordingly.

Those who have already paid their Term 2 School Fees only, your Term 2 fees will be credited towards Term 3 fees. Receipts for Term 3 will be available.

Those, whose children’s school fees are paid through the SET Project’s School Fees, are NOT eligible to this COVID-19 Relief Assistance.

