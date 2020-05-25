Tonga Electoral Commission prepares for by-election

The candidates are Sione Tofiholoaki Taumoepeau, Soane Patita Taani Tahi (A.K.A) Silo Tahi, Sateki Tau Tangipo and Fifita Malaloi Lolohea.
The position was left vacant following the recent retirement of the town officer, Siope Lolo Tu’i’onetoa from office.
The by-election will be held on Thursday, 18 June 2020.
Voting will be held at the following places:
Pea, Tongatapu : FWC HALL, Pea
Kahoua, Tongatapu : Hall, The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints
Pangai, Ha’apai : Governor’s Office
Neiafu, Vava’u : Governor’s Office
‘Eua : Office of the Government Representative
Niuatoputapu : Office of the Government Representative
Niuafo’ou : Office of the Government Representative
