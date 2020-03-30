Tonga extends flight diversion to April 4

The diversion order issued 28 March barred the following flights, scheduled to arrive Tonga between March 29, 2020 to April 4, 2020.
Fiji Airways
- Monday 30/03/2020 FJ211;
- Tuesday 31/03/2020 FJ211;
- Thursday 02/04/2020 FJ211;
- Saturday 04/04/2020 FJ211.
Air New Zealand
- Monday 30/03/2020 NZ270; and
- Friday 03/04/2020 NZ270.
Talofa Airlines
- Monday 30/03/2020 TA407; and
- Thursday 02/04/2020 TA407
“This diversion order is issued on the basis that I have reasonable grounds to believe that it is necessary to divert the above-mentioned conveyances (aircrafts) to a place outside the Kingdom,” Dr ‘Akau’ola stated.
National Lockdown
Meanwhile Tonga started its nationwide lockdown yesterday morning at 1:00am. The lockdown is effective from March 29 to April 5, 2020.
During the weeklong lockdown:
- All domestic public transportation is ceased except for essential services and related activities exempted
- All bars, restaurants, night clubs, retail bottle shops and liquor manufacturers will be closed
- All public gatherings are prohibited
- Night curfews are imposed by Tonga Police and His Majesty’s Armed Forces from 8:00pm to 6:00am in the morning
- Funeral gatherings are restricted to a total of 10 people indoors and 20 outdoors with an authorized officer present throughout
The public are being urged by authorities to stay home.
