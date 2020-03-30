Tonga extends flight diversion to April 4

The diversion order issued 28 March barred the following flights, scheduled to arrive Tonga between March 29, 2020 to April 4, 2020.

Fiji Airways

Monday 30/03/2020 FJ211;

Tuesday 31/03/2020 FJ211;

Thursday 02/04/2020 FJ211;

Saturday 04/04/2020 FJ211.

Air New Zealand

Monday 30/03/2020 NZ270; and

Friday 03/04/2020 NZ270.

Talofa Airlines

Monday 30/03/2020 TA407; and

Thursday 02/04/2020 TA407

“This diversion order is issued on the basis that I have reasonable grounds to believe that it is necessary to divert the above-mentioned conveyances (aircrafts) to a place outside the Kingdom,” Dr ‘Akau’ola stated.

National Lockdown

Meanwhile Tonga started its nationwide lockdown yesterday morning at 1:00am. The lockdown is effective from March 29 to April 5, 2020.

During the weeklong lockdown:

All domestic public transportation is ceased except for essential services and related activities exempted

All bars, restaurants, night clubs, retail bottle shops and liquor manufacturers will be closed

All public gatherings are prohibited

Night curfews are imposed by Tonga Police and His Majesty’s Armed Forces from 8:00pm to 6:00am in the morning

Funeral gatherings are restricted to a total of 10 people indoors and 20 outdoors with an authorized officer present throughout

The public are being urged by authorities to stay home.