Tonga extends State of Emergency to 8 July

Prime Minister Reverend Pohiva Tuʻiʻonetoa signed the declaration for the renewal of the State of Emergency after the last notice expired at 8pm yesterday (Thursday).

The public has been reminded to continue to practice restrictions for gatherings and social distancing.

Mass gatherings are not to exceed a total of 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors in any gatherings except for religious services and education institutions.

An authorized officer must be present throughout funeral gatherings.

Social distancing means keeping 1.5 meters distance from any other person at all times.

Night-time curfews apply from 12:00 midnight to 5am and will be enforced by the Tonga Police, His Majesty’s Armed Forces and relevant authorised officers.

Tonga remains COVID-19 free

Photo file Loop Tonga