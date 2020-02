The tests are being carried out at the geology Lab in Vaoloaloa, which was gifted by the UNDP/GEF to the Tonga R2R Project.

Samples were collected from the Park area on Wednesday and Thursday.

Results should be available this weekend.

The tests are part of the monitoring work carried out by the team to see if the waters around Fanga'uta are contaminated and what bacteria are present in the waters.