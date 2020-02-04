Tonga Government sets up taskforce for coronavirus response

A statement said the Government is gravely about the virus and it has established a taskforce to carry out several important tasks.

One of the tasks is to determine the situation and actions necessary to ensure the welfare and potential return of the Tongan students in Wuhan, the Sports Team and Tongan students studying in Mainland China.

The taskforce will also issue a travel advisory that would require quarantine measures to be implemented in order to protect Tonga’s borders and people.

The Government, through the Embassy of the Kingdom of Tonga to China, has maintained regular contact with the students and sports team.

At present, the reports from the Embassy have guaranteed that the students and sports teams are well, with the necessary supplies available to them until such time they depart China for Tonga.

The Government, in light of the closure and potential closure of the New Zealand and Fiji borders to travelers from mainland China, is working and looking at options for the return of Tongan nationals who are currently in China.

A travel advisory has been issued requiring the need for self-quarantine for all foreign travelers originating from or transiting through China and may be denied entry into Tonga, with the exception of Tongans.

The Tongan nationals who qualify under this will need to undergo quarantine with the Ministry of Health.

The Government is urging the public to assist and cooperate in its efforts to protect its borders.

The taskforce comprises key Government Ministries and is chaired by the Minister for Health, Dr ‘Amelia Tu’ipolotu.