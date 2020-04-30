Tonga has no plans to open its borders soon

Ministry of Health’s CEO, Dr. Siale ‘Akau’ola outlined a number of issues that Tonga has to address before they open the borders to allow Tongans and people from overseas to enter.

“We have to make sure that no coronavirus will be transferred into the country, when we open our borders,” he said.

For a start, Tonga must have quarantine facilities in place before they open the borders.

The Ministry is currently trying to identify suitable quarantine facilities. They are investigating the possibility of booking hotel rooms.

All in-coming passengers, Tongans and foreigners, would be held in quarantine for 14 days before they would be allowed out into circulation.

Dr. ‘Akau’ola suggested that when Tonga opens up, the Kingdom will allow people only from COViD-19 free countries such as Samoa and Vanuatu, and allow in young people and people in their 40s.

He warned that if an incoming passenger tests positive, then they would have to close the borders again.

Dr. ‘Akau’ola said that Tonga has to confirm whether passengers have had a COViD-19 virus test before they boarded the plane or ship for Tonga.

“However, to make sure that in-coming passengers do not transmit the virus here, we would prefer to test people before they go into quarantine, and test them again before they leave quarantine.”

“The biggest issue is Case Management if the virus spreads in the country, because Tonga does not have enough medical staff to manage such a health crisis.”