Tonga Health CEO confident coronavirus easy to contain due to small size of country

“In bigger countries like America you can see how difficult it is because it is so big,” Dr ‘Akau’ola said.

“I feel if the virus does come to Tonga, it will be easy for us to contain it.

“I don’t think we should look at it and compare it to other countries. I think for us as a developing country we should do what is practical, what is feasible and what can get results.”

Kaniva News reports while Tonga’s health authorities were preparing for a “worst case” scenario, Dr ‘Akau’ola said he believed that 98% of people infected by the coronavirus recovered.

His comments came as Tongan Prime Minister Pohiva Tu’ionetoa declared a public health emergency.

The declaration, which will remain in place until June 12, gives the Ministry of Health more power to stop mass gatherings such as kava clubs.

The public has to obey all of the Ministry’s instructions and plans to prepare, prevent and respond to the threat of the corona virus, which is now being referred to as COVID-19.

However, the government said business would continue as normal where possible.

The World Health Organisation has named Tonga as one of the countries receiving special assistance.

WHO staff are already in the kingdom to help fight the virus.

New Zealand exemption

Meanwhile, Tongans travelling to New Zealand will not be subject to compulsory self-quarantine rules for travelers entering the country under touch new laws announced yesterday.

The new regulations, among the toughest on the planet, were announced by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

They promise to cause major disruption to tourism, sporting teams and touring musicians and artists.

However, the government said people from the Pacific Islands would be exempt from the special requirement to self isolate.

The government’s regulations came in the wake of Auckland Mayor Phil Goff’s decision to cancel this year’s Pasifika festival because, he said, many people from the Islands were travelling to Auckland for the event and he did not want to risk people contracting the virus and taking it home.

He said many Pacific Islands had limited resources to fight the virus.

Photo RNZ Pacific Caption: Ministry of Health CEO, Dr Siale ‘Akau’ola.