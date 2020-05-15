Tonga holds public consultations on proposed new traffic legislation

The legislation would make wearing seat belts, in the front seats, compulsory and outlaw the use of phones while driving.

Kaniva Tonga reports that heavily tinted front windows in vehicles would also be banned.

If passed the new legislation would also allow visitors who hold either a New Zealand, Australian or United States driver's licence to drive in the kingdom.

It also points to plans for Tonga's first set of traffic lights and the likelihood of heavy traffic being banned from some streets in central Nuku'alofa.