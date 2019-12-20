Tonga King says no to PM on Privy Council offer

Kaniva News reports that the King also declined a request the police minister have more say over the police commissioner.

The Privy Council oversees the appointments of key public servants such as the police commissioner, judges and the attorney general.

The previous administration of the late 'Akilisi Pohiva had made strong but unsuccessful pushes for change.

It had wanted Tonga to move further towards full democracy.

Don Wiseman asked correspondent Kalafi Moala about the latest tensions within the different arms of the Tonga Government.