Tonga makes changes to nationwide curfew

The government made the following changes and activated it on Friday.

However, bars and nightclubs are now allowed to be opened from Monday to Saturday but are required to be closed before 11:00pm.

The government has updated its development partners and donor agencies on the status of COVID-19 National Restrictions Notice and the Financial Status of COVID-19 and TC Harold in a meeting at Faonelua Convention Centre.

CEO for MEIDECC, Paula Ma’u briefed members of the diplomatic corps and donor agencies on the new changes to the Restrictions Notice that was approved by the Cabinet.

Tonga’s Public Health Chief Medical Officer Dr Reynold ‘Ofanoa told the meeting that Tonga is still COVID-19 free.

He said that the laboratory will be ready soon and the staff will be trained on how to conduct COVID-19 testing.

Dr ‘Ofanoa also thanked Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) for their assistance in funding COVID-19 trainings in the outer islands.

Senior Officer from the Ministry of Finance Ms. Saane Lolo also updated the meeting on the financial status of COVID-19 and TC Harold.