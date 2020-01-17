Tonga Minister urges public to heed cyclone warning and prepare now

Mr Tei who chaired the National Emergency Management Committee (NEMC) at the NEMO Office said it is important that everyone takes action accordingly and follows the advice.

“This is very important and this must be stressed to the people everywhere in Tonga, that there is a cyclone on its way and that we must heed the warnings and prepare accordingly.”

Concerns were raised during the meeting by some members on the level of adherence to warning by members of the communities around Tonga.

Mr Tei said it is critical that everyone takes heed of the warnings already issued and those that will be issued in the coming days.

“Those mariners who normally go out to see in small fishing boats must stop that now because of the risks as the sea is going to get rougher. They should instead look at securing their boats and preparing their families.”

“Members of the public should stop going to the waterfront to swim in the sea because we don’t know what can happen.”

“Those in low lying areas need to start preparing to evacuate their homes because with the heavy rain will come flooding.”

“We need to get families ready with their food stock, water and the essentials because if the cyclone gets to a certain stage Tonga Power Limited will turn off the water supply and there might also be cuts to water supplies in some areas.”

The Director of Meteorology Ofa Fa’anunu told the NEMO this morning that Cyclone Tinos is expected to develop into a Category 2 cyclone as it moves towards Tonga.

Mr Fa’anunu said their prediction is that Cyclone Tino will be in Tonga’s waters by Saturday morning.

He adds the cyclone could also increase to Category 3.

“We are tracking its movement closely and liaising with the Fiji Meteorology on the movement,” Mr Fa’anunu said.

“As it moves closer to us the prediction is it will increase to Category 2 and there is also a likelihood that it can increase further to Category 3.”

Mr Fa’anunu said a gale warning remains inforce for the Niuas land areas and coastal waters and is now inforce for Vava’u, Ha’apai,Ttongatapu, ‘Eua land areas and coastal waters plus Tele-ki-tonga and Tele-ki-tokelau coastal waters.

A heavy rain warning and flash flood advisory remains inforce for the Niuas land areas and is now inforce for Vava’u, Ha’apai, Tongatapu and ‘Eua land areas.

A heavy damaging swell and small craft advisory remains inforce for all of Tonga’s coastal waters.

Tropical Cyclone Tino (category 1), on its current track, is expected to lie at about 555km west of Niuafo’ou at 1pm (local time) today. A strong to gale force winds will affect the Niuas and the rest of Tonga starting today.