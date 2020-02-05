Tonga moves to protect borders from coronavirus

All international travelers arriving at all ports of entry will now be required to complete a Traveler’s Arrival Health Declaration Card and provide it to the relevant authorities.

The coronavirus has so far killed at least 425 people and infected more than 20,000 with most of the cases in China where the virus was first detected.

All international travelers, originating from or transiting through China, will have to spend at least 14 days self-quarantine at the last port that is free of the coronavirus and must undergo medical clearance within 3 days prior to final route to Tonga.

The exceptions are for Tongan citizens, permanent residents and their immediate family members and aircrews on direct flights from mainland China, who have been using appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE).

International travelers will be required to provide the medical clearance to the Tongan authorities prior to being granted entry into Tonga.

Failure to do so would result in a denial of entry or return to country of origin.

The Ministry of Health said due to the current 2019-nCoV global outbreak, it is highly concerned with the likelihood of the importation of the 2019-nCoV into Tonga.

“There are increased likelihoods of large-scale outbreaks which will not only cause high morbidity, mortality but also has the potential to cause a significant economic impact upon the country,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry is advising people intending to travel to China and any country affected by the coronavirus to postpone their travel arrangements unless necessary.