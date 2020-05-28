Tonga names new domestic airline

This was announced by the Tongan Prime Minister, Pohiva Tu’i’onetoa in Parliament Wednesday.

The Prime Minister had just returned from the Palace Office before he made the announcement in the House after.

He made the comments during the debate on the budget statement.

The Minister of Finance has announced there will be a deficit budget for the coming year.

No further details were forthcoming about the new airline to be set up by the Government.

Tonga's privately owned domestic airline Real Tonga, which was branching out into Pacific islands international services, has been struggling with the Covid-19 restrictions.

Its leased domestic aircraft was grounded this month after a bird strike in Vava'u.