Tonga national emergency authorities monitor Cyclone Sarai

The Cyclone Warning Centre will continue to provide Tropical Cyclone Advisories, Alerts and Warnings for Tonga on the developments of Tropical Cyclone Sarai every six hours, advisories will be updated more often prior to its track closing into Tonga waters.

Meanwhile the National Emergency Management Committee met this afternoon to receive updates from Tonga Met and NEMO on the status of Cyclone Sarai.

Chaired by Minister of MEIDECC, Poasi Tei the meeting decided to monitor the movement of the cyclone before meeting again tomorrow to decide on Tonga's course of action.

Cyclone Sarai is currently hovering over Fiji causing flooding and damage in the South West of the country.

Tongans are advised to stay safe and follow weather forecasts and warnings.