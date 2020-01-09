Tonga National Form Seven Certificate results released

The Ministry of Education says the results are now available at the respective schools.

There were 11 schools (6 schools in Tongatapu and 5 from the outer-islands) that offered the TNFSC examinations, of which a total of 656 candidates were registered.

This is an increase from a total of 489 candidates in 2018 – and so far the highest number of enrollment since the nationalization of the TNFSC.

The overall pass rate for TNFSC 2019 is 68%. The standard pass is English plus BEST three subjects at Achieved Grade. Tonga High School was the best performing school in the 2019 TNFSC Examinations with 89% pass rate. The most improved school was Beulah College.

The enrollment trends showed that there’s a decreasing number of candidates’ opting for the Sciences, Mathematics and Commerce as compared to other subjects. These subjects are highly significant for Higher Education in universities abroad and the Ministry is concerned about this trend and encouraging students to carefully consider their chosen subjects.

The results were released to the respective schools on 7 January 2020 and can be picked up from schools Wednesday 8 January 2020.

The results of the candidates are in Grades only.

