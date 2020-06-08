Tonga to observe Emancipation Day

Emancipation Day is the day Tonga’s first Christian King, Siaosi Tupou I officially abolished serfdom in Tonga in 1862.

This year the 4 June public holiday fell on Thursday, so it has been moved up to be observed on Monday, 8 June . This is in accordance with a Public Holiday Act, stating when holidays fall on a Thursday, Friday it will be celebrated the following Monday.

Emancipation Day represents a turning point in Tongan history as commoners were freed from the virtual ownership of chiefs. It is 158-years since that day.

King Tupou I declared the abolition of serfdom as part of his 1862 Code of Laws, with his official emancipation edict in the 1862 Code of Laws:

“All chiefs and people are to all intents and purposes set at liberty from serfdom, and all vassalage, from the institution of this law; and it shall not be lawful for any chief or person, to seize, or take by force, or beg authoritatively, in Tonga fashion, anything from anyone.”

King Tupou I is credited with bringing Christianity to Tonga as well as establishing Tonga’s first constitution and parliament.