It had been due to sit this week.

The Speaker and the Legislative Assembly's Business Standing Committee approved a request from Prime Minister Pohiva Tu'i'onetoa for the adjournment.

Mr Tu'i'onetoa called for the adjournment, saying his government needed time to complete unfinished business from last year and also prepare the next Budget and a number of new Bills.

Parliament hasn't sat since Mr Tu'i'onetoa was elected by MPs to the position of prime minister last September.