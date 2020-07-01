Tonga Parliament takes a break for Standing Committees to deliberate Bills

Speaker Lord Fakafanua also informed members that after the sitting, the House would have another break from 30 June until 10 July.

This gives the Standing Committees of the House an opportunity to complete their deliberations over Bills, Regulations and Petitions that had been tabled in the House, before they were tabled in the Legislature.

Minister of Finance, Tevita Lavemaau reminded members that 30 June is the end of the 2019-2020 Financial Year.

His Majesty in Privy Council had approved the 2020-21 National Budget and the allocations would be paid out from the following day.