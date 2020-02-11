Tonga is part of PacWastePlus meeting in Fiji

Representing the Kingdom, is Chief Environmentalist and Head of the Waste Management Unit at the Environment in Nuku’alofa, Mafile’o Ongosia Masi.

The PacWaste Plus project seeks to work with Countries to enhance waste management activities.

The meeting is organized by SPREP, that will seek to not only inform all participating countries of the project goals and objectives, but to involve you in the determination of specific actions to be included in the project and delivered ‘on-ground’ in various countries throughout the region.

Tonga is among 15 Pacific Island Countries attending the meeting.