Tonga Police Christmas and New Year operation begins

The police operation got underway today (Monday, 23 December) and will run until 6 January 2020.

The operation aims to reinforce effective police service and ensure everyone including visitors are safe while celebrating the festive season in the Kingdom of Tonga.

Police visibility throughout the Kingdom has been strengthened with a round the clock police on the beat, regular police patrols to key target areas, removal of drunks from public places and holding liquor licensees to account when licence conditions are breached.

Police will continue to target drug dealers.

Road safety measures will be implemented through planned spot checks and alcohol breath-testing in strategic locations to prevent further crashes on our roads due to drunk driving and speed.

Acting Commissioner Pelenatita Vaisuai said, “Drugs have no place in our community; they destroy the lives of the users and harm our children and our communities.”

She also reiterates the importance of Road Safety especially around the holiday season, “Road safety is everyone’s responsibility, we rely on everyone to make good decision on the road to prevent further road trauma by avoiding alcohol and checking your speed.”

“Criminal behaviour won’t be tolerated and Police will be holding people to account for their disorderly behaviour. This is an operation to prevent crime and protect the public. If someone’s behaving suspiciously, being disorderly and drinking alcohol when they are clearly underage, we want to hear about it.”

We are encouraging members of the public to contact us if they are concerned about the behaviour of people in their communities.

Acting Commissioner Vaisuai has acknowledged the commitment of police staff who will work throughout the holidays to ensure peace and maintain safety of everyone.