Tonga Police Drug Taskforce arrest 8 men with illicit drugs

According to Police, the eight arrested are all males aged between 26 and 49 and they included four from Vaini, three from Tofoa and one from Lapaha.

Police seized 1.67 grams of methamphetamine, 20.61 grams of cannabis, drug utensils and over $600 pa’anga in cash.

All eight men have been charged accordingly and are in police custody to appear before Court at a later date.

“These arrests should reassure the community that preventing illicit drugs supply is a high priority for Police. We will continue to target those who supply drugs within our community, and hold them to account for their crimes,” says A/DPC Vailea.

Anyone with information about drug related offending are asked to contact 22784.