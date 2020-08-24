Tonga Police engage school students in awareness programme

Tonga Police Assistant Chief Inspector Manoa Sili conducted the workshop on behalf of the Crime Prevention group.

He also carried out assessments on Community Patrol Posts and conducted training on the role of volunteers, Protection Orders and Law and Order.

Issues mostly raised by the communities during Tonga Police visits were on the existence of drugs and the impact it has on their children and youths, alcohol related crimes, bullying in schools as well as social media bullying.

Communities indicated their willingness to help and work together with police through the Community Patrol Volunteers to address issues within their own communities.

There are 166 Community Bases in Tongatapu, 33 in Vava’u, 16 in Ha’apai and 15 in ‘Eua, with over 2,000 Community Patrol Volunteers.