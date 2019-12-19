Tonga Police officer injured while responding to call for assistance

Police said on Sunday, a resident had called them concerning an intruder in his house.

The alleged burglar, a 33-year-old man from Kolomotu’a was inside the house and had locked himself in one of the rooms. He refused to come out when Police arrived at the scene.

When Police finally had access to the locked room and tried to effect arrest, the intruder assaulted the police officer with a pair of scissors and a piece of timber resulting in the police officer sustaining injury to his left hand and foot.

Besides the pair of scissors, the intruder was armed with a machete.

The Police Tactical Response Group, armed, was then deployed to assist with the situation.

It was only then that the intruder surrendered to police and was arrested and taken into police custody.

The injured police officer was taken to the hospital where he received several stitches for his injury and was released after his treatment.

Commissioner Stephen Caldwell said, “We have recognized that with the increased use of alcohol and drugs, the risk to the safety of our police officers has also increased A review of our staff safety has been completed. Training and equipment to ensure better protection for our officers, supported by NZ Police through the Tonga Police Development Program will commence in the New Year.”

Mr Caldwell recognized the bravery and dedication of the young officer and the immediate and professional response of the Police Tactical Response Group.

He also thanked the homeowner who came to the aid of the officer and tended to his wound during the incident.

The burglar has been charged with assault, bodily harm and housebreaking while he remains in police custody.