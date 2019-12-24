Tonga ready to ratify PACER Plus

This comes after a commitment from Tonga's King Tupou VI that he would back the deal.

A lack of regal support for Pacer Plus in 2017 is believed to be one of the reasons for a rift between the government of 'Akilisi Pohiva and the nobility.

But Kaniva News reports that in discussions with the Auckland Tongan community last week new prime minister Pohiva Tu'i'onetoa said the King was now supportive of the trade deal.

The prime minister said Tonga would ratify Pacer Plus early next year.

In July this year, Samoa became the first Pacific state to ratify the deal, which aims to establish a Pacific common market in good and services.