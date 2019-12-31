Tonga road toll hits four for 2019

The death takes the annual road toll to four.

Mr Taumoefolau was killed when a van ploughed into his parked vehicle on Vuna Road in Nuku'alofa.

The businessman had parked by a roadside food stall to make a purchase when the accident happened.

His vehicle was alleged to have been struck from behind by a speeding van.

Police have arrested a 31-year-old man and charged him with drunk driving and manslaughter.

Mr Taumoefolau (41) was the owner of Molisi Supermaket, businesses on the northern islands of Vava'u and Ha'apai, the Taimi 'o Tonga newspaper and radio station Le'o 'o Tonga FM.