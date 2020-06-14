Tonga Supreme Court orders national to be extradited to Fiji

Anisi Kulufeinga Bloomfield is alleged to have committed the offences while acting as Head of the Oceania Customs Organisation based in Fiji.

He had applied for habeas corpus to stop his return to Fiji but this was dismissed by the judge.

Justice Laki Niu said that Tonga has an Extradition Act, which authorises the request made by the Government of the Republic of Fiji for the return of the accused.

“I have read the record of the case in the present application of the Government of Fiji, and I agree with the learned Magistrate, that there is a sufficient case, on both charges, to commit the accused for trial on both charges.”

In Tonga, the accused was appointed to a senior government position as CEO for Revenue and Customs for three-years from March 30, 2015, under the government of Akilisi Pohiva.