Tonga tropical cyclone centre activated

According to the Director of Meteorology, ‘Ofa Fa'anunu, based on the latest forecast, TD04F is expected to become a Tropical Cyclone in the next 12-24 hours.

Damaging gale force winds are predicted to enter Tonga’s Maritime Boundary early Saturday morning.

Tropical Depression 04F is expected to develop into a tropical cyclone in Fiji by tonight.

Fiji Met Services Director Misaeli Funaki says people can expect strong winds and heavy rainfall as the category one system moves into Fiji’s waters in the coming hours.

The incoming cyclone is expected to specifically affect the Northern Division of Fiji.