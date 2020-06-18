Tongan 15-year-old victim’s family forgive his alleged killers

Police allege Solomone Taufeulungaki was stabbed after he was approached by a group of up to 10 males outside Brimbank Shopping Centre in Deer Park just after 4:00pm on Tuesday.

ABC News reports the 15-year-old died at the scene.

Six boys aged between 13 and 16 were charged with violent disorder and affray and appeared in a children's court on Wednesday.

Many of them were supported by parents and most of the children will apply for bail in the coming days.

Solomone's parents, 'Atunaisa and Salome Taufeulungaki, spoke to the media at the scene of the stabbing on Wednesday, where they said they believed their son was still with them in spirit and forgave those allegedly responsible.

"We all die in a different situation," Mr Taufeulungaki said.

"Every Sunday my son came to this church, I believe every Sunday his spirit will join with us in this church."

Both parents said seeking revenge would not do any good and they felt love for the boys who were accused of attacking their son.

"We don't know them but we love them. We bless them," Solomone's mother said.