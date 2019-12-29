Tongan authorities are preparing as tropical cyclone Sarai approaches

Two people have died during Sarai in Fiji, where the body of a man was found after he went missing in a river during the storm, and another drowned while swimming.

A third person has been hospitalised after being hit by a falling tree.

At it's centre, Sarai's winds are reaching up to 120 kilometres per hour, with some gusts to 170 kilometres per hour.

The cyclone is predicted to make landfall over the Vava'u island group on Monday or Tuesday, as a category one storm.

A Red Cross Disaster Management Coordinator, Anaseini Iotebatu, said evacuation centres were already being set up with emergency supplies.

"We have groups of volunteers in the community where they have been on standby as well," she said.

"Our relief supplies was replenished in November ... relief supplies in Tongatapu are also on standby."

Iotebatu said the Red Cross was attending regular briefings alongside other agencies like Police, Fire and National Emergency Management Office.

Live television and radio feeds had also been set up, to keep locals informed about the unfolding situation.

"The evacuation centres have already been opened ... and welcome anybody or families who would like to make way to the evacuation centres," she said.