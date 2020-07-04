Tongan community don't feel 'accurately' represented in Australian media

In response to that feeling they've launched Pasifika TV and Radio, a 24/7 Tongan online media platform dedicated to "sharing our stories from our perspective".

Pasifika TV and Radio Director and Broadcaster Sulieni Layt says: "In Australia our Tongan people are not always represented accurately in mainstream media.

"We want to produce programmes that tell our stories from our perspective both in our language and English."

At the moment Pasifika TV and Radio run a Friday night live programme.

"We play the latest Tongan music, and bring in ​young and emerging ​Tongan artists from around the world, to provide them some exposure​," says Layt.

The Tongan platform is looking to expand the scope of their content.

He says: "The goal is to ultimately have a programme for our kava parties, to have gospel programmes for our churches, to have programmes to discuss matters and issues relating to our Tongan people, news and current affairs but from a Tongan perspective."

PMN Tonga and Tagata Pasifika journalist and presenter John Pulu believes this platform is a 'bridge' that connects young Tongans and Pasifika living in Australia to their pacific heritage.​

But what Pulu is most pleased with is the use of the Tongan language on the show.

He says: "I'm pleased that they're using the Tonga language in the way that they announce their news, religious programmes, and community programmes.

"It's a way of helping retain our language, it's a blessing from God​, if we don't hold on to it, and do anything with it now the future is going to look very sad." ​

Pulu hopes that this will inspire other Pacific communities to follow the footsteps of the Brisbane Tonga community.

Layt hopes: "The Australian governments will see that we have a Pacific voice, that we are in the neighbourhood and we would like to see our people represented on a high standard with excellence."