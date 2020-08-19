Tongan mother of five receives new home

Fonongava‘inga Soakai Kautai, who is a widow from Lapaha, received a new two-bedroom house valued at $120,000.

Siesi H. Fine from the Tongatapu Constituency No.10, said there would be 10,000 houses for Tongatapu, 5,000 for Vava’u, 2000 for Ha‘apai, 2000 for ‘Eua and 1000 for Niuatoputapu and Niuafo’ou.

The houses range from one to four bedrooms.

Tongatapu No. 10 is the constituency of the Prime Minister Dr Pohiva Tu'ionetoa.

Information released from the office of the Tongatapu Constituency No. 10 stated that the “Housing Scheme for the Poor and Down Trodden People of Tonga” is a partnership between the Tonga People’s Party, the government and partners.

The Wen Hao Lin Family is a donor partner and the house was constructed by Dexing Construction Ltd.

The multimillion project was not mentioned in the 2020-21 National Budget that Parliament passed on 18 June.