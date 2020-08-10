Tongan Noble seat declared vacant

The Speaker of the House, Lord Fakafanua, made the announcement over the weekend, citing the absence from parliament of MP Lord Fusitu'a for over a year.
Fakafanua said the law dictated that a MP not be absent for more than a year and Fusitu'a had not attended meetings in the Assembly since 5 August 2019.
Fusitu'a was understood to have been undergoing medical attention for an extended period of time.
In a statement, the Legislative Assembly said it recognised and appreciated his valuable contribution since he was first elected as a Nobles' Representative in 2014.
Fusitu'a's seat is one of nine set aside and voted for by the 33 hereditary nobles.
It covers the far north islands of Niuatoputapu and and Niuafo'ou.
Source:
RNZ Pacific