Tongan officer inducted into IMS International Student Hall of Fame

SWO Fifita has served for 31 years and he is the highest ranking Non-Commissioned Officer of HMAF.

He is also the first member of the Tonga Navy to take up the position of FSM.

SWO Fifita will be formally inducted in the NCOLCoE International Student Hall of Fame during a virtually recorded ceremony on June 17.

He graduated from the United States Army Sergeants Major Academy (USASMA) in 2017.

The USASMA is acknowledged by military and civilian organisations as the world's premiere institution for the education of non-commissioned officers.

It is accredited as an academic Institution of Excellence.

The International Military Student (IMS) International Student Hall of Fame is dedicated to providing a prestigious and visible means of recognition of those international graduates who attain, through merit, the highest positions in their nation's armed forces.

