Tongan Prime Minister hails aggressive push towards south-south cooperation

Morocco has been leading efforts at promoting stronger political, economic, social, environmental and technical collaboration between the developing countries.

He said “we may be far apart on geographical locations, however, global challenges such as global warming and rising sea levels, climate change and its disastrous impact, drug trafficking, global health epidemics, shortfall in education, common interests, and economic misfortune, have brought all of us, much closer”.

He noted that they could not individually deal with these challenges on their own and would require collective effort - working together, sharing their limited resources and expertise.

Tuionetoa was addressing the third annual Morocco-Pacific Islands States Forum last week in the southern Moroccan city of Laayoune.

“Strengthening Linkages, Delivering on Commitments and Unifying Voices for Shared Prosperity between Morocco and the Pacific Island States”, is the theme chosen for the meeting, which aims at exploring ways to enhance bilateral cooperation between Morocco and the pacific islands.

Tuionetoa described as “highly commendable” the vital contribution Morocco was making to the fight against climate change and said this was evident from the success of the 22nd Conference of the Parties (COP 22).

He said COP 22 highlighted the need for urgent global action to save the Pacific Island countries from the catastrophic impact of climate change.

He underlined the need to act together, fight together, the global warming – change in weather patterns, threatening food production, and the rising sea levels with the attendant risk of disastrous flooding.

“We must collectively develop constructive and long lasting solutions. These solutions may well be costly now, but our future generation will enjoy a better life, and for their children to come.

“Our solidarity on matters of urgent global concerns, is the key to success, either by adapting, or scientifically and carefully introducing balanced approaches towards the environment.”

Nasser Bourita, Morocco's Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan expatriates, said his country was eager to share with the Pacific Island States, its experience and expertise in the fields of economic, human and sustainable development.

“This is the spirit of the 'Declaration of Laayoune' that will result from the works of this third edition of our forum, and that aims at to developing a new vision regarding the most pressing issues of common concern, such as peace and security, sustainable development, climate change, combating terrorism and irregular immigration,” he added..

Photo file Tongan Prime Minister Pohiva Tuionetoa