Tongan uni students appear in Fijian Magistrates Court

Among the five are Tongan students Ioane Moala and Manu Makuhoa.

Fijivillage reports the students pleaded guilty to a charge each of failure to comply with order under the Public Health Act.

They were drinking alcohol on 11 April in a flat at Laucala Bay in Suva.

The Chief Magistrate has ordered the 5 University of the South Pacific students to pay a fine of $200 each within a month and failure to pay the fine will result in the 5 in spending 20 days in prison.

Chief Magistrate Ratuvili also released each student on $500 bail.

The five must reside at their address and report at Raiwaqa Police Station every Saturday between 8am and 5pm.

The case has been adjourned to 11 May 2020.