 

Tongan uni students appear in Fijian Magistrates Court

BY: Loop Pacific
20:54, April 12, 2020
8 reads

Fiji’s Chief Magistrate Usaia Ratuvili has decided to exercise his powers and will not be entering the conviction for 5 university students who were found guilty for gathering in Laucala Bay and consuming alcohol.

Among the five are Tongan students Ioane Moala and Manu Makuhoa.

Fijivillage reports the students pleaded guilty to a charge each of failure to comply with order under the Public Health Act.

They were drinking alcohol on 11 April in a flat at Laucala Bay in Suva.

The Chief Magistrate has ordered the 5 University of the South Pacific students to pay a fine of $200 each within a month and failure to pay the fine will result in the 5 in spending 20 days in prison.

Chief Magistrate Ratuvili also released each student on $500 bail.

The five must reside at their address and report at Raiwaqa Police Station every Saturday between 8am and 5pm.

The case has been adjourned to 11 May 2020.

     

Tags: 
Tongan students
Fiji Court
Public Health Act
  • 8 reads