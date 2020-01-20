Tongan woman identified as victim of Mangere fatal shooting

The 57-year-old victim has been identified as Meliame Fisi’hoi.

Police guarded her home throughout the week while forensics combed the scene.

Last week, Acting Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers said police were still investigating a shooting on the same street in early December.

“At this point it is too early to speculate as to whether these two incidents are connected or not, but this is forming part of our investigation,” said Mr Vickers.

PMN News reports Fisi’hoi’s family is making preparations to bury their mum.