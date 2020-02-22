Tongans evacuated from China in good health

Among the evacuees are four students and 51 athletes and officials.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said the he students are currently on quarantine in New Zealand are in good health and are well supported by the New Zealand Government.

“The 4 Tongans were among other Pacific Islander students who opted to leave China and were safely transported to New Zealand for required quarantine before they can return to Tonga.”

The Office of the High Commissioner of Tonga in London reports that as of 19 February the final group of students (about 26) arrived in Heathrow Airport, London.

“That completes the group of sports students (about 51 altogether including officials) who travelled from Tonga to the People’s Republic of China.”

“Reports indicate the students are in good health and are enjoying more freedom in London although they also acknowledged the care and concern shown to them from the Chinese Government before their departure from China.”

The Ministry of Internal Affairs met with the students’ parents Thursday afternoon to provide the latest update, and this will most probably be their final meeting, whilst awaiting the students’ arrival in Tonga.

When the virus broke in the epicentre of Wuhan, in the latter part of 2019, over a hundred Tongans were in various parts of the People’s Republic of China (PRC). This number included Tongan Students, Tonga Ambassador Office, Tongan Athletes and Tongan Visitors to China.

Since early 2020, Tonga’s Ministry of Health (MoH) has been working closely with other related Ministries, as well as overseas Governments and the World Health Organisation (WHO) to ensure Tongans in China are cared for, identified as to their state of health, and plans for their safe return to Tonga.

Equally important, preparedness and preventative measures that the Tonga Government must adopt to manage the risk of travellers into Tonga presenting a threat or possible carrier of the virus.

The World Health Organisation is providing protective equipment including masks, gowns, gloves, hand washing aids, to protect both health workers and the population from the possible spread of the virus.

The Ministry of Health continues to secure the Kingdom’s borders through its Boarder Control Team’s ongoing Screening of international travellers at all borders, namely Fua’amotu International Airport, and Queen Salote and Vuna Wharfs. Cruise ships, Yachts and Fishing vessels, Cargo ships or all ships are required to submit the vessel’s travel route history, specific details of the vessel and vessel personnel journey, in particular the health condition of those on board.

Work for preparation of a Quarantine space is currently underway.

Preparation of a ‘Health Care Facility’ for the unlikely event of a case of coronavirus in the Kingdom is currently underway.

WHO consultants on the ground and MoH experts are working in a close partnership to ensure safety of the population. International partnership with WHO office in Suva, Regional Director to Manila and WHO Headquarter in Geneva are working closely on a two-pronged approach – a ‘Best preventative measures are in place’, whilst at the same time ‘Preparing for the Worst Case’ scenario.

With all these efforts continuing to best equip Tonga during the coronavirus epidemic, the Tonga Government said it acknowledges the persistent and consistent prayers of all Tongans during this difficult time and we ask that this continues in the time ahead for the protection of Tonga and her people.

