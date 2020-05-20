Tonga's PM proposes MPs take a pay cut

Pohiva Tu'i'onetoa made the proposal as parliament met for the presentation of the government's budget.

Finance minister Tevita Lavemaau presented the US$253 million budget, with a forecast US$25 million deficit for the year ahead.

Mr Lavemaau said he thinks this is Tonga's biggest budget deficit ever.

He added that a US$181 million loan from China is due to be paid in 2024, suggesting that Tonga plead with Beijing to cancel the repayment.

Parliament will debate the proposed salary reduction.