Tonga's Prime Minister discusses repatriation preparations

He also discusses reports of a $US1.9 million dollar investment into a new security office, and the banning of mutton flaps.

A first repatriation flight to take 50 Tongans home is expected to take place next month. In the lead up, Tu'i'onetoa says they've started running drill exercises to prepare for when the Tongans arrive.

He said those taking part will be involved on the day, including: hotel staff, the Ministry of Health, armed forces, police and emergency services.

Tu'i'onetoa will assess how smooth the transition of the first flight of citizens goes.

He said, "The lessons learned from this, we may start to increase the numbers, depending on the result of this exercise and the approval of the Ministry of Health."

The chief executive of Tonga's Ministry of Information, Paula Ma'u said a second could take place 14 days after the first.

But he said at one flight a fortnight it could take years to repatriate everybody.

Tu'i'onetoa​ also spoke about media reports that $US1.9 million is being invested into a national security of information office.

But Tu'i'onetoa denies that amount is being invested.

"If you convert it to Tongan money, it will be 4.75 million paʻanga (Tongan currency), ​which is more than the total budget of the Prime Minister’s office, so I don't know how that particular number came into the media, but it is wrong."​

Though the Prime Minister recognises there is a problem with the handling of confidential information.

He said, When information is distributed in the wrong context, or information is added to it, it causes more chaos and misconceptions about the government."

And finally, a major move to ban the sale of Tongan speciality mutton flaps from July 1.

The an is one of the government policies to counter the effect of non-communicable diseases such as: heart disease, obesity and diabetes.

Tu'i'onetoa said, "The government believes its better to control the consumption of unhealthy food like sweet drinks and mutton flaps which contains too much fat."

Though he said lamb chops will still be available on the island.