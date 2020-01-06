Tributes for Tongan seasonal worker who died in Australia

According to the CEO of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Dr. Fotu Fisi’iahi, the deceased is Takavaha’imoana ‘Ova, aged 41 from Talasiu.

Radio Tonga reports ‘Ova was working with Orchid Tech company in Euston, a town close to Robinvale and Mildura on the Victoria-New South Wales border.

Fisi’iahi said they’ve received information from Australia that the deceased had collapsed at the workers quarters early Friday morning 27 December and the other workers called an ambulance but they were unable to save his life.

Ova’s body has been taken to Melbourne for the coroner to determine the cause of death.

Fisi’iahi said they have contacted ‘Ovas wife and the family have requested that the deceased be repatriated to Tonga for the funeral and so the government is still working to confirm this.