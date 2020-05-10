Twelve people arrested with methamphetamine and cannabis in Tonga

The Tonga Police Drug Enforcement Taskforce said the arrests were made in the last week from nine different locations in Tongatapu.

Nine men and three women were arrested and 20.88 grams of methamphetamine, 272.96 grams of cannabis and drug utensils were seized by police.

The twelve accused include:

1. A 20-year-old woman from Kolofoóu

2. A 23-year-old woman from Fangaloto

3. A 26-year-old man from Mataika

4. A 28-year-old man from Maúfanga

5. A 32-year-old man from Houmakelikao

6. A 35-year-old man from Mataika

7. A 37-year-old woman from Hofoa

8. A 38-year-old man from Kapeta

9. A 39-year-old man from Kolomotuá

10. A 41-year-old man from Vaini

11. A 41-year-old woman from Havelu

12. And a 41-year-old man from Patangata

They have been charged with possession of illicit drugs and are due to appear in the Magistrates Court at a later date.

Acting Deputy Commissioner Tevita Vailea said these arrests show that those who are seeking to profit from the harm these drugs cause can continue to expect to be targeted by Police.

“This is a significant seizure, which has a potential to cause serious harm to our local community. There is no denying the detrimental impact illicit drugs has on our people’s lives.”

“Drugs have no place in our community; they destroy the lives of the users, harming our children and communities. We hope these arrests will bring some reassurance to the community,” Vailea said.

Anyone who may have information about drug-related offending is asked to please contact 22784.

Photo supplied