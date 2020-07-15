Two arrested in Tonga Police crackdown on illicit drugs

A 51-year-old man from Tokomololo was apprehended at the Bypass Road last Saturday, 11 July.

Police seized 25.9 grams of methamphetamine, $16,000.00 pa’anga in cash and drug utensils from the suspect’s vehicle.

The Police Drug Taskforce also arrested a 28-year-old woman from Mataika and seized one pack of methamphetamine (0.59 grams), $100 pa’anga cash and drug utensils from her vehicle.

Both accused have been charged accordingly with possession of illicit drugs and they are expected to appear at the Magistrate Court later this week.

Acting Deputy Commissioner Tevita Vailea said that Police are committed to disrupting and detecting the supply of drugs and hold those responsible to account.

“Police, Partner Agencies and Community together will win this war against drugs and safeguard our children and the future of Tonga from its ill effects. We encourage anyone who may have information about drug related offending to Contact 22782,” Vailea said.

Photo supplied