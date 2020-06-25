 

Two men arrested in latest drug raid in Tonga

BY: Loop Pacific
08:21, June 25, 2020
The Tonga Drug Enforcement Taskforce arrested two men with illicit drugs Tuesday in an ongoing operation targeting drug dealers and suppliers selling drugs from their vehicle.

A 42-year-old man from Ha’akame was arrested at Pahu with 10 packs of methamphetamine (4.76 grams), over $800 pa’anga in cash and drug utensils.

Following this arrest officers from the Drug Taskforce arrested a 38-year-old man from Hofoa with 0.35 grams of methamphetamine, over $700 pa’anga in cash and drug utensils from a vehicle at Kahoua,

The two accused have been charged accordingly with possession of illicit drugs and to appear at the Magistrate Court later.

“Tonga Police are committed to disrupting the supply of drugs and preventing the harm this illegal trade supports,” said A/DPC Tevita Vailea.

 

