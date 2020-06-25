Two men arrested in latest drug raid in Tonga

A 42-year-old man from Ha’akame was arrested at Pahu with 10 packs of methamphetamine (4.76 grams), over $800 pa’anga in cash and drug utensils.

Following this arrest officers from the Drug Taskforce arrested a 38-year-old man from Hofoa with 0.35 grams of methamphetamine, over $700 pa’anga in cash and drug utensils from a vehicle at Kahoua,

The two accused have been charged accordingly with possession of illicit drugs and to appear at the Magistrate Court later.

“Tonga Police are committed to disrupting the supply of drugs and preventing the harm this illegal trade supports,” said A/DPC Tevita Vailea.

Photo supplied