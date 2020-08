On Thursday, 30h July 2020, the Drug Taskforce arrested a 31-year-old man from Hauloto and a 30-year-old man from Ma’ufanga at Vuna Road and seized 7 packs of methamphetamine (3.22 grams) and drug utensils.

The 31-year-old accused is a suspended police officer.

Both accused are in police custody while investigation continues.

