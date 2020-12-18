‘Eua’s Temalisi Maile wins $200 shopping voucher in Digicel promotion

“I feel so happy to come all the way from ‘Eua to the Digicel Nuku’alofa office to claim my shopping voucher,” said Maile.

She was the winner from last Friday’s lucky draw but was unable to receive her prize since as was on her home island of ‘Eua.

Maile asked for time to catch the ferry to Nuku’alofa to claim her prize and to go shopping.

She is subscribed to both the Digicel Play TV and home internet, which she says he her family enjoys very much.

“I thank Digicel very much because this means a lot to me and my family this Christmas,” she said with a big smile. “More gifts for our family!”

The Digicel Tonga Christmas Home & Entertainment promotion is currently running until January 2021.

TV & Home Internet customers have a chance to win a $200 shopping voucher every week or a 58’ TV flatscreen.

Photo supplied Caption: An elated Temalisi Maile from Mata’aho, ‘Eua with her shopping voucher